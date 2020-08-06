Donaldson (calf) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson hasn't appeared in a game for the Twins since Friday, when he exited the contest with right calf tightness. While the Twins have thus far downplayed Donaldson's calf issue, the fact that he hasn't been deployed even as a pinch hitter suggests a move to the injured list remains a distinct possibility. Marwin Gonzalez will cover third base again Thursday while Donaldson sits on the bench.