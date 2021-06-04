Donaldson went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

Donaldson homered off Kris Bubic in the first inning and off Jakob Junis in the seventh inning. In addition, he doubled to lead off the fifth frame and scored. It was his first game this season with three extra-base hits. The 35-year-old is slashing .250/.352/.461 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 24 runs in 182 plate appearances. He leads the Twins with a 13.7 BB% and he's reached base safely 12 times in his last five games.