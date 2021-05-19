site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Wednesday
Donaldson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Donaldson went 2-for-8 with a two-run home run across the last two games. Willians Astudillo will start at third base and bat seventh.
