Staumont allowed an unearned run on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Monday against the White Sox. It was his first run allowed this season (on a throwing error), but he hasn't allowed an earned run in 19.2 innings this season.

Staumont has had an impressive comeback after having thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. He's had increased velocity as the season has progressed, reaching a high of 101.1 mph with his fastball on July 7. There are some causes for concern, however, as before Monday he hasn't had a great strikeout rate (20.3%), has a worrisome walk rate (11.6%) and an unsustainable 1.128 BABIP. Still, he's become a dependable option in middle relief for the Twins.