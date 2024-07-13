Staumont allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with a strikeout over one inning Friday against the Giants. He ended a 19.2-inning scoreless streak to begin the season.

Staumont has had an impressive comeback after having thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. He's had increased velocity as the season has progressed, reaching a high of 101.1 mph with his fastball on July 7. However, he's been a bit lucky with a .185 BABIP and just a 20.5% strikeout rate. He may find a tougher road in the second half of the season, but he's been a steady middle relief option.