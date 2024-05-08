The Twins recalled Staumont from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Staumont has allowed five runs but boasts a 16:3 K:BB over 10.2 relief innings this season with St. Paul. If/when he makes an appearance with the Twins, it will be his first in the majors since he had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July.
More News
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Poised for rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Hits IL with calf strain•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Nursing knee issue•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Velocity bouncing back•
-
Twins' Josh Staumont: Decreased velocity this spring•