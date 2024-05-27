The Twins activated Winder (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Winder has been out all season with a scapular stress fracture in his right shoulder, an injury which was first discovered last October. He posted a 6.39 ERA in 12.2 rehab innings, although that came with a 17:4 K:BB. Winder should get another shot with the Twins later this season, but for now he'll try to sharpen things up at St. Paul.