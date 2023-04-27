Winder was activated from the 15-day injured list. He gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and two walks during a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.

Winder looked set to begin the season as Minnesota's long reliever but came down with a right shoulder during spring training. Even though there's a spot open in the Minnesota rotation with the elbow injury to Kenta Maeda, Winder will likely move into the long relief role with either Bailey Ober or Louie Varland likely to be called up to join the rotation.