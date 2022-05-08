Winder is lined up to start Thursday's game against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Dylan Bundy's (illness) recent move to the COVID-19-related injured list along with Bailey Ober's (groin) ongoing absence will allow Winder to make a third consecutive turn through the rotation, even though he certainly earned it from a performance standpoint. Between his first two starts against the Rays and Athletics, Winder went 2-0 while racking up 15 strikeouts against one walk over 12 scoreless innings. Even against an 18-11 Astros squad, Winder still looks like a quality streaming option in leagues where he's available.