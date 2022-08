Winder (shoulder) will be activated from the 7-day injured list to start Tuesday's game at Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

According to Park, Winder is scheduled to fire three innings in what will be his first live action since July 12. He also notes that if Winder does return to the big leagues down the stretch, he'll likely do so in an extended relief role, as there won't be enough time to stretch him back out to handle the workload of a starter.