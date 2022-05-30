site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Josh Winder: Begins throwing
Winder (right shoulder impingement) has been playing catch and will begin ramping up this week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He plans to throw off a mound later this week. Winder was originally expected to miss the minimum 15 days on the injured list, but he may need a rehab start or two before returning.
