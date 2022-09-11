The Twins recalled Winder from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Guardians.

Though Winder will be stepping in as Minnesota's No. 5 starter while Tyler Mahle (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list, the Twins moved another starter (Chris Archer, pectoral) to the IL to clear room on the 28-man active roster for the rookie. Winder has previously made 10 appearances (six starts) for Minnesota this season, logging a 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB across 45.1 innings.