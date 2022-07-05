Winder was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.
Winder will take the roster spot of Chris Archer (hip), and he will see work immediately, as he will start Tuesday night against the White Sox. The Twins are hoping to get Archer back right before the All-Star break, but Winder figures to make another start or two before then. Winder allowed at least one earned run in his first three big-league appearances, but he fared far better after that, posting a 2.88 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 25.0 innings over his last five outings with the Twins.