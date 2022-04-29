Winder is a candidate to draw a start sometime next week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have several holes in their rotation, as Sonny Gray (hamstring) is on the injured list and is slated for a rehab start soon, while Bailey Ober (groin) is expected to land on the IL after exiting Thursday's start against Detroit. Winder has served as a long reliever early in the year, posting a 3.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 10.1 innings over three appearances. The right-hander was a starter in the minors, and it seems likely that he'll get to prove himself as a big-league starter sometime next week.