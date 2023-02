Winder is behind schedule in Twins camp due to right shoulder soreness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Winder first started feeling soreness in the shoulder back in December, so the Twins are easing him into things. He's only about a week behind schedule, though, and doesn't seem there's worry at this point that Winder might not be ready for the start of the season. The righty is expected to be used as a starter this spring but doesn't look likely to crack the Twins' Opening Day rotation.