Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox.

Winder is on the cusp of rejoining the Twins after he most recently threw six scoreless innings for the club in a June 28 spot start during a doubleheader. Though he's pitched well enough this season to warrant a rotation spot with Minnesota, the team doesn't appear to have an opening for him at the moment. The Twins could still find spots to use him as an occasional starter or tandem long reliever.