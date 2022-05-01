Winder (1-0) earned the win Sunday at Tampa Bay after striking out seven over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits and one walk.

The 25-year-old pitched in long relief his first three appearances of the year, but he made his first big-league start Sunday and shut down the Rays. Winder threw 54 of his 83 pitches for strikes and allowed only one baserunner to reach second base. Despite the impressive performance, the young right-hander may be headed back to the bullpen since Sonny Gray (hamstring) made a rehab start Sunday and could return from the injured list this week.