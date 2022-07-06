Winder (4-2) earned the win during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Making his fifth start of the campaign, Winder limited a potent Chicago lineup to two runs and Minnesota's offense eventually came around to put him in line for his fourth win. During his starts, the 25-year-old has posted a 1.72 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Winder should have Chris Archer's (hip) spot in the rotation for the next few turns, and he's scheduled to pitch again versus Milwaukee next week.