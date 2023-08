Winder tossed three perfect frames and earned a save over Cleveland on Monday. He struck out one batter.

Winder needed just 24 pitches to cruise through his three scoreless innings Monday. Over his last two appearances, he's fired six shutout frames, lowering his season ERA to 4.26 through 25.1 innings. It was Winder's first save of the year and he should continue being used in a multi-inning relief role.