Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Winder (shoulder) will be shut down, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Winder landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday due to right shoulder impingement syndrome, and he'll require more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. Baldelli didn't say that the right-hander's season is over, but Winder will be examined further in the coming days to help pinpoint a cause for his recurring shoulder issues.