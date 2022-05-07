Winder (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the A;s, giving up only one unearned run on three hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

Making just his second big-league start, Winder delivered his second straight quality start while once again dominating the opposition, and a Jorge Polanco error in the sixth inning was the only reason Oakland got on the board at all. Winder got his chance to join the rotation when Bailey Ober (groin) landed on the injured list, but the rookie doesn't seem inclined to head back to the bullpen any time soon. Winder will take a 1.61 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings into his next outing.