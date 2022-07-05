The Twins plan to call Winder up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Chris Archer had previously been confirmed as Tuesday's starter, but he's been scratched from the assignment while he tends to an unspecified injury. As a result, Winder, who was scratched from his scheduled Triple-A start Monday in light of Archer's injury, is in line to join the big club for at least one turn through the rotation. However, Miller notes that rain is in the forecast for Chicago ahead of Tuesday's 8:10 p.m. ET start time, so the Twins may not officially activate Winder if the game is at risk of postponement.