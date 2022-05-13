Winder (2-1) picked up the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings of a 5-0 defeat Thursday against Houston.

Winder threw only forty-five of his 77 pitches for strikes as he struggled with command. The big blow against him was a two-run blast by Yordan Alvarez in the third inning. After allowing only six baserunners in his first two starts combined, the rookie allowed nine batters to reach safely Thursday. Despite his poor outing, he still has a solid 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in his first 25.2 big-league innings.