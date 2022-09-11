Winder (4-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

After being called up earlier in the day, Winder made it through four innings but was damaged by the long ball. Andres Gimenez got to him for a solo homer in the second, and Steven Kwan tagged him for another solo shot in the third. The home runs do not come as much of a surprise given his fly ball tendencies and lack of bat-missing ability. His 41.0 percent fly ball rate coming into Sunday would rank 15th among qualified pitchers, and his 15.3 percent strikeout rate entering Sunday would be the second lowest among qualified pitchers.