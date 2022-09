Winder will likely start Sunday's game against the Guardians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Winder returned from the injured list at Triple-A St. Paul in late August after missing a month and a half due to a shoulder injury. He was scheduled to start Saturday's game at St. Paul but was ultimately scratched, likely so he can start for the Twins on Sunday. Assuming Winder is called up Sunday, it's not yet clear whether he'll earn more than one turn through the rotation.