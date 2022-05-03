Winder is expected to make his second straight turn through the Minnesota rotation Friday in Oakland, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Winder turned heads in his first big-league start Sunday in Tampa Bay, striking out seven over six scoreless frames en route to claiming the win. Despite the excellent outing, Winder wasn't a lock to receive a second start this week, but the Twins' decision to have Sonny Gray (hamstring) make one more minor-league rehab appearance paves the way for the rookie to get another turn. Barring any setbacks in his upcoming outing with Triple-A St. Paul, Gray should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list next week, so Winder still doesn't look like he'll have much longevity in the big-league rotation.