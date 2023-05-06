Winder was optioned Triple-A St. Paul. He gave up two runs and three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning in his only appearance this season with the Twins after he was activated from the injured list April 27.

Winder looked set to begin the season as Minnesota's long reliever but came down with a right shoulder injury during spring training. He didn't pitch well during his first outing in the majors, but this move more likely reflects the Twins wanting to rotate fresh pitchers into the bullpen. He'll likely be called back up to a long relief role again soon.