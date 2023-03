Winder (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list. He will be built up as a long reliever in the short term rather than as a starter, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Winder threw 2.2 innings in a spring outing Tuesday, so he's making progress. It's likely he'll go on a rehab stint at Triple-A first and could ultimately replace Cole Sands as Minnesota's long reliever in the bullpen.