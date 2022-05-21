Winder was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Winder wasn't listed among the starters for the Twins' weekend series in Kansas City since Bailey Ober (groin) was reinstated from the injured list and will start Sunday. However, Winder is apparently dealing with an injury of his own and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half. Once the 25-year-old is cleared to return, it's not yet clear whether he'll serve as a starter or pitch out of the bullpen.