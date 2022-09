Winder (4-5) allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Royals.

Winder served up a pair of solo home runs but still managed to turn in a quality start. In three starts since being recalled by the Twins, Winder has maintained a 5.53 ERA with a 10:3 K:BB across 14.2 innings. Overall, he has a 4.20 ERA in 50 frames on the campaign while serving as both a starter and reliever with the Twins.