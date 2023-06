Winder was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Winder made one appearance for the Twins back in late April but has spent the bulk of the year with St. Paul, holding a 6.52 ERA and 20:13 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The righty's full-time move to relief this season hasn't gone terribly well and he figures to be used in low-leverage situations.