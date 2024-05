Winder (shoulder) is continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reported Tuesday.

Winder's rehab stint began with Low-A Fort Myers on April 30, and despite allowing four runs in 3.2 innings at Low-A, he'll be brought over to St. Paul to continue his recovery. Even though he's set to return in late May or early June, Winder isn't guaranteed a big-league roster spot, so he'll likely need to show better at Triple-A.