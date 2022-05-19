Winder isn't expected to start against the Royals this weekend, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The right-hander surprisingly covered 3.2 frames as a long reliever Tuesday, and he won't be rejoining Minnesota's starting rotation this weekend, with Devin Smeltzer, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober (groin) expected to take the mound. Winder had a 1.61 ERA over his first five outings but has given up nine runs (eight earned) over seven frames in his last two appearances, and it appears he may now be ticketed for bullpen work.