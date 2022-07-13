The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Winder's demotion comes after he was saddled with his third loss of the season Tuesday against the Brewers, who blasted him for five earned runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. A solid showing versus Milwaukee would have set the stage for Winder to make his second start of the week Sunday against the White Sox, but Chris Archer (hip) now appears likely to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break.