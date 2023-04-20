Winder (shoulder) made the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A St. Paul, covering 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Winder, who has been on the 15-day injured list all season with a sore right shoulder, made his first three appearances at Single-A Fort Myers before jumping to Triple-A. The right-hander will presumably stick with St. Paul through at least the weekend before the Twins determine whether he's fit to return from the IL. Thus far during his rehab assignment, Winder has worked out of the bullpen each time out while working between one and two frames, so the Twins appear to be preparing for him to fill a multi-inning relief role. The 26-year-old previously made 11 of his 15 appearances with the big club in 2022 as a starter, but the Twins' rotation depth appears to be in a much better spot this season.