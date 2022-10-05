Winder (4-6) allowed four runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Winder wasn't at his best in his last outing of the year. The White Sox did all their damage against him in the third inning, though it could have been worse had Aaron Sanchez not gotten a double play to end the threat in that frame. The rookie right-hander finished the campaign with a 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB across 67 innings spanning 15 appearances (11 starts) at the major-league level. He failed to complete five innings in four of his five outings after a recall to the big leagues in September.