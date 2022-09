Winder will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Sunday against the Guardians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start for St. Paul on Saturday, and the Twins later confirmed that Winder will get the ball for the series finale against Cleveland after Aaron Sanchez was used in relief Friday. Winder, who missed extended time with a shoulder injury, threw four innings apiece in his first two starts back at Triple-A.