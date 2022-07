Winder joined the MLB roster and will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The righty starts in place of Chris Archer (undisclosed), who was scratched from his scheduled start. Tuesday night's forecast is rainy, but Winder, with a 3.06 ERA and 24:10 K:BB through 35.1 innings this season, will be on the mound if the game does happen