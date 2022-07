Winder is scheduled to make his next turn through the Minnesota rotation in Tuesday's home game against the Brewers.

With Chris Archer (hip) recently joining Bailey Ober (groin) on the 15-day injured list, Winder looks like he'll hold down a rotation spot at least through the All-Star break. In his return to the big club last Tuesday, Winder tossed five innings in a winning effort against the White Sox, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.