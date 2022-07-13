Winder (4-3) took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings.

Winder allowed two-out two-run homers to Andrew McCutcheon in the first and Willy Adames in the fifth. Five of the six baserunners he allowed came around to score. The rookie had allowed only four homers in his first 40.1 innings in the majors before Tuesday's two-homer outing. He may get one more start before the All-Star break on Sunday against the White Sox.