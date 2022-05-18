Winder gave up five runs over 3.2 innings in a relief appearance in Tuesday's loss at Oakland. He had just one strikeout and allowed nine hits with one walk.

Winder seemed set to maintain his spot in the rotation, so it was a slight surprise he was used in relief. He was used as a tandem long reliever with starter Dylan Bundy on a limited pitch count in his return from an illness. Winder could potentially return to the rotation as a result, though it's not clear if the Twins plan to return to a six-man rotation.