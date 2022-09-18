Winder allowed four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Winder gave up an Oscar Gonzalez RBI double in the first inning, and then yielded a three-run home run to Jose Ramirez in the fifth. It looked like Winder would take the loss, but Minnesota rallied to tie the game in the eighth, and it turned into a 15-inning marathon before it was over. Winder hasn't completed five innings in either of his two starts since returning from Triple-A St. Paul. He has a 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB through 54 innings across 12 appearances (eight starts) in his rookie campaign. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Kansas City next week.