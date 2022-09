Winder did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Winder fell victim to small ball in a couple instances as he allowed two RBI singles and a run scored on a sacrifice fly. In four starts since being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Sept. 11, the 25-year-old rookie has posted an unspectacular 5.59 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 19.1 innings, allowing five home runs during that span.