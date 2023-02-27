Winder (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Winder looks to have taken the next step forward in his spring throwing progress after he had previously been limited to playing catch off flat ground, but he still finds himself behind the Twins' other healthy pitchers in camp while he works his way back from right shoulder soreness. The injury apparently surfaced while Winder was working out in December, and though the shoulder issue isn't yet being viewed as anything that jeopardizes his availability for Opening Day, it could hinder his chances of breaking camp as a member of the rotation.