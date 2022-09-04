The Twins recalled Moran from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
One day after being sent down to the minors to clear room on the 28-man active roster for starter Tyler Mahle's return to the rotation, Moran will be back with the Twins after Mahle was sent back to the IL upon suffering a recurrence of right shoulder inflammation in Saturday's 13-0 loss to the White Sox. Aaron Sanchez is likely the top candidate to replace Mahle in the rotation, while Moran presumably serves as a long man or middle-relief option for Minnesota. Moran thrived in his most recent appearance for the Twins on Wednesday, striking out five while allowing one run on three hits over three innings in a relief appearance against Boston.