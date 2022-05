Moran was recalled by the Twins on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Moran made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 7.88 ERA in eight innings of relief work while walking 18.4 percent of the batters he faced. His 16.7 percent walk rate through 7.1 Triple-A innings this year isn't much better, but it's led to a 3.68 ERA when paired with his 38.9 percent strikeout rate. He'll need to find the zone more often if he's to fill anything but a low-leverage role, however.