Moran (calf) struck out four in a perfect two-inning appearance out of the bullpen in Friday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

Moran had been nursing a bruised right calf coming out of his most recent appearance Tuesday against the Brewers, but he avoided a trip to the injured list and was flawless in his return. Unless he's used out of the bullpen in Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, Moran will head into the All-Star break with a 1.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go with 27 strikeouts across 18 innings with the big club this season.