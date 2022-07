Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports.

The injury is considered a minor concern and doesn't look to be anything that will keep Moran unavailable for more than a day or two. The 25-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 1.13 with the scoreless showing Tuesday.