Moran threw a scoreless inning with two walks in Tuesday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. He's thrown four scoreless innings with four walks this spring. Moran reached 98 mph on the radar gun while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, MLB.com reports.

Moran gave up one earned run with five strikeouts and two walks in 2.2 innings in the WBC. Moran improved in his second season in the majors to become an impact reliever in the Minnesota bullpen due to his strikeout rate (32.9% in 2022). A big part of his success last season was due to improving his control (allowing just a 11% walk rate from 18.4% in 2021). His six walks in 6.2 innings between the two teams this spring is thus a concern. However, he's set to begin the season as a second lefty setup man in the Minnesota bullpen.