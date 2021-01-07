Riddle signed with the Twins as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Riddle has played in parts of four seasons at the big-league level but has very little to show for it, hitting just .222/.261/.355 overall. His .149/.174/.224 line in 23 games for the Pirates last season represented a significant step back from his already poor career numbers. Riddle's ability to play shortstop helps his case for a bench job, but the Twins likely won't be happy if they wind up giving him very many at-bats.